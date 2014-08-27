MobileRead Forums

jhowell Wizard



Dealing with Kindle for PC/Mac 1.19 (and later) and KFX in calibre



These books will appear in a subdirectory of the "My Kindle Content" folder, will import into calibre as "AZW" format, and will fail to convert with the error: "KFXError: This is an Amazon KFX book. It cannot be processed."



The following descriptions apply both to Kindle for PC and Kindle for Mac unless one is mentioned explicitly.





Method 1 - Revert to an older version of Kindle for PC/Mac



Older Kindle version 1.17 can be installed to work around this problem. I suggest following steps: Launch Kindle and under the menu choice "Tools", "Options", "General", uncheck "Automatically install updates when they are available without asking me.", and save. (Note: This option is not available in Kindle for Mac version 1.20.2.)

Exit the Kindle program.

Delete the contents of the "My Kindle Content" folder within your "Documents" folder.

Download version 1.17 of Kindle. These files are no longer available directly from Amazon, so you will need to search for the proper file name and find it on a third party site. The name is "KindleForPC-installer-1.17.44170.exe" for PC and "KindleForMac-44182.dmg" for Mac.

Verify the one of the following cryptographic hash values, using software of your choice, before installing the downloaded file in order to avoid viruses. If the hash does not match, delete the downloaded file and try again from another site.

Kindle for PC:

MD-5: 53F793B562F4823721AA47D7DE099869

SHA-1: 73C404D719F0DD8D4AE1C2C96612B095D6C86255

SHA-256: 14E0F0053F1276C0C7C446892DC170344F707FBFE99B695176 2C120144163200

Kindle for Mac:

MD-5: E7E36D5369E1F3CF1D28E5D9115DF15F

SHA-1: 7AB9A86B954CB23D622BD79E3257F8E2182D791C

SHA-256: 28DC21246A9C7CDEDD2D6F0F4082E6BF7EF9DB9CE9D485548E 8A9E1D19EAE2AC



PC Note: One way to verify the SHA-1 hash is to open a command window, change to the folder containing the downloaded program, and enter the command:

certutil -hashfile KindleForPC-installer-1.17.44170.exe

Kindle for PC: MD-5: 53F793B562F4823721AA47D7DE099869 SHA-1: 73C404D719F0DD8D4AE1C2C96612B095D6C86255 SHA-256: 14E0F0053F1276C0C7C446892DC170344F707FBFE99B695176 2C120144163200 Kindle for Mac: MD-5: E7E36D5369E1F3CF1D28E5D9115DF15F SHA-1: 7AB9A86B954CB23D622BD79E3257F8E2182D791C SHA-256: 28DC21246A9C7CDEDD2D6F0F4082E6BF7EF9DB9CE9D485548E 8A9E1D19EAE2AC certutil -hashfile KindleForPC-installer-1.17.44170.exe Install the downloaded version 1.17 software.

Launch it and check that the option to automatically install updates is still turned off.

Kindle may need to be registered by signing in to your Amazon account within the program. Some users have reported being unable to sign in to their Amazon account within Kindle for PC once version 1.17 is reinstalled. If that occurs go to the Amazon website and on the manage your content and devices page, and on the "Your Devices" tab locate "Kindle for PC" (or Mac) and deregister it using the "..." "Actions" menu. Wait a few minutes for it to take effect and try to sign in again. (If all else fails then re-install and register again and start over with step 1.)

If asked if you want to update to the new version always reject it. (Choose "Skip this version".)

Re-download your books and import into calibre as before.



Method 2 - Disable KFX support in Kindle for PC/Mac



As an alternative, a method is available to prevent versions 1.19 through 1.24 from making use of KFX format. This method will not work with Kindle for PC version 1.25 or newer. See the end of this post for ways to deal with undesired updating of the Kindle app. Exit the Kindle program.

Open a command window (PC) or terminal window (Mac).

Cut and paste the appropriate command for your operating system to disable the renderer-test program.

PC: Code: ren %localappdata%\Amazon\Kindle\application\renderer-test.exe renderer-test.xxx Code: chmod -x /Applications/Kindle.app/Contents/MacOS/renderer-test



PC Note: The renderer-test program may be in a different location in some Kindle for PC installations. If the rename command fails look in other folders, such as C:\Program Files\Amazon\Kindle.



Mac Note: If the chmod command fails with a permission error try again using sudo.



PC: After restarting the Kindle program any books previously downloaded in KFX format will no longer open. You will need to remove them from your device and re-download them. All future downloads will use the older Kindle formats instead of KFX although they will continue to be placed in one individual subdirectory per book.

See post by odamizu for additional instructions required when using Kindle for Mac 1.25.2 or later. (link)



Method 3 - Use an e-ink Kindle instead



If you have an e-ink Kindle device registered to your Amazon account you have the option of downloading books directly from Amazon instead of using Kindle for PC/Mac. From the Amazon website access "Account & Lists" -> "Manage Your Content and Devices".

Find a book you want to import into calibre and press the "..." button in the "Actions" column for that book.

In the menu that pops up choose "Download & transfer via USB". Then select the name of your registered kindle device in the drop down menu and press the "Download" button.

Import the downloaded file into calibre using the same procedure that you would use for a file from Kindle for PC. You will need to select the proper folder containing the downloaded file. (This folder will be different from the "My Kindle Content" folder used by Kindle for PC.)

Users of the DRM Tools should refer to Apprentice Alf's Blog for information on the configuration required to support books downloaded for an e-ink Kindle.

In addition, the owners of older e-ink Kindles running firmware prior to 5.6.5 (August 2015) can access books in non-KFX formats directly from the device via USB.



Method 4 - Convert from KFX to other formats



It now possible to convert books from KFX to other formats in calibre by installing the optional Due to a change in DRM this will no longer work with Kindle for PC/Mac version 1.25 or newer or with Kindle firmware 5.10.2 or newer. See the end of this post for ways to deal with undesired updating of the Kindle app





**********************************************

Downloading previous Kindle versions



Methods 2 and 4 above will not work with Kindle for PC/Mac version 1.25 and later. (Method 2 can be made to work with the latest Kindle for Mac by following additional instructions.)



The last workable versions can still be downloaded directly from Amazon using these links: Kindle for PC 1.24.3 (51068)

Kindle for Mac 1.23.1 (50131)

**********************************************

Preventing undesired app updates



The Kindle app can be aggressive about updating itself to the latest version. Even after the option to automatically install updates is deselected the software sometimes will update itself unexpectedly. Here are some tips on preventing this:



If the program updates to an undesired version then run it and uncheck the setting to automatically install updates under

Tools->Options->General and save preferences before uninstalling.



Once the desired Kindle version has been reinstalled go to the setting to automatically install updates, check and then uncheck it again, and save preferences.



When running the app if a dialog pops up indicating that a newer version is available chose the option to "skip this version".



